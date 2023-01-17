Reviewing West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) & C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for West Bancorporation and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

West Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.12%. Given West Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $117.01 million 3.48 $49.61 million $2.93 8.36 C&F Financial $142.89 million 1.41 $28.67 million $7.02 8.25

This table compares West Bancorporation and C&F Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

West Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. West Bancorporation pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 39.13% 21.66% 1.41% C&F Financial 20.32% 12.50% 1.07%

Summary

West Bancorporation beats C&F Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has seven offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville and Iowa; and one office each in Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About C&F Financial

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

