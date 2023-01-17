Reviewing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) & First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First Mid Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $698.07 million 4.62 $253.37 million $5.53 14.58 First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 2.67 $51.49 million $3.53 9.34

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 31.88% 18.37% 0.99% First Mid Bancshares 25.05% 11.51% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank of Hawaii and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus target price of $80.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.90%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats First Mid Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 54 branch locations and 307 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, and a customer service center, as well as through online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 52 banking centers in Illinois and 14 offices in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

