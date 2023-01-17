Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 626 ($7.64).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.32) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

LON:RTO opened at GBX 522.60 ($6.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,732.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 529.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 521.11. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 565.40 ($6.90).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

