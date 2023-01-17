Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.40 ($7.34).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.82) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 466 ($5.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 499 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 524.50 ($6.40) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 467.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 479.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 904.31. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 656 ($8.00).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

