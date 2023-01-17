Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AptarGroup Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of ATR opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $104.16.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

