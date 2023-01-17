Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 643 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

