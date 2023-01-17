Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 2,155 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,574.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,574.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $3,070,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.8 %

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FIX opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.87. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.49%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Stories

