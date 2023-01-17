Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,447 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.