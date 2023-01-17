Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 30.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -482.25 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

