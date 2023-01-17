Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,847.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 328,397 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.