Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. Raymond James increased their price target on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Parsons to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Parsons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Price Performance

Parsons stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

