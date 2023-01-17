Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,309.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,309.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,731,605 shares of company stock worth $6,832,805. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Nikola Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

