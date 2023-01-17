New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.9% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

Tesla Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.68. The stock has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

