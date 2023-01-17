MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

MYTE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 420,649 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

MYTE opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $923.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.83 and a beta of 0.78. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

