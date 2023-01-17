Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 380 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $161.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,056,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

