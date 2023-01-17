Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

MFC opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

