Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,311 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 100.4% during the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.