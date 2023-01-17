L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.36.

AIQUY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($156.52) to €148.00 ($160.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($178.26) to €163.00 ($177.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 44.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Trading Down 0.9 %

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

