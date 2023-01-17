Head to Head Review: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) vs. Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $4.36 million 16.11 -$128.33 million ($2.64) -0.62 Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 12.36 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.13

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -1,041.95% -75.01% -56.47% Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Brickell Biotech 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,131.04%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

