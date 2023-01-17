Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOSS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $33,232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 321.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 160,170 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

