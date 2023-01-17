Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.89.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824,628 shares of company stock valued at $39,118,530 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Flywire stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. Flywire has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.88.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
