Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824,628 shares of company stock valued at $39,118,530 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flywire by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 1,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $24,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. Flywire has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.