Financial Contrast: Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) versus Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space -203.04% -121.28% -77.84% Cellcom Israel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sidus Space and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sidus Space and Cellcom Israel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $1.41 million 17.10 -$3.75 million N/A N/A Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.69 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

Sidus Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellcom Israel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Sidus Space shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators. It also provides switchboard, communication systems management, and information security services; and conference call, server hosting, and cloud services, as well as equipment and repair services for end equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 10.7 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel. Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corporation Ltd.

