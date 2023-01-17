FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 141.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $128.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. FIGS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

