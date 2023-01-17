Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) versus EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Financial Comparison

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 47.23% 12.15% 6.11% Elme Communities -17.19% -2.61% -1.80%

Risk and Volatility

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

89.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Elme Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. EastGroup Properties pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Elme Communities pays out -174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Elme Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Elme Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $409.48 million 17.13 $157.56 million $5.25 30.66 Elme Communities $169.15 million 9.53 $16.38 million ($0.39) -47.23

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EastGroup Properties and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 5 4 0 2.44 Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00

EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus target price of $167.70, indicating a potential upside of 4.18%. Elme Communities has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. Given EastGroup Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Elme Communities on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

