Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,330 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Murphy Oil news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,864,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 280,754 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,495 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

