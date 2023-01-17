Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CTS were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth $82,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

