Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $200,000 Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 55,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 18,131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 154,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after buying an additional 1,093,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Delek US Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

