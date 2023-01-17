Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASTY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($50.54) to €41.50 ($45.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.70) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($48.91) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 15.52%. Equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.