Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $963.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

