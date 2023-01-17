Critical Contrast: IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

IsoPlexis has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talis Biomedical has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IsoPlexis and Talis Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $17.26 million 3.39 -$81.57 million N/A N/A Talis Biomedical $8.19 million 1.90 -$192.04 million N/A N/A

Profitability

IsoPlexis has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

This table compares IsoPlexis and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis -517.60% -89.63% -57.93% Talis Biomedical -2,119.66% -59.90% -50.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IsoPlexis and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 2 0 0 2.00 Talis Biomedical 2 0 0 0 1.00

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than IsoPlexis.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Talis Biomedical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

