Contrasting Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A -1.20% -1.04% Braskem 1.69% 0.07% 0.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Braskem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Braskem $19.58 billion 0.21 $2.59 billion $0.86 10.77

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gores Holdings VIII and Braskem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 1 4 2 0 2.14

Braskem has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.58%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braskem is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Summary

Braskem beats Gores Holdings VIII on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also produces and sells polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP); supplies electricity and other inputs to second-generation producers; produces and sells of PE, including the production of green PE from renewable resources; and produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells PP in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density PE, and low-density PE in Mexico. It also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fules; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Camaçari, Brazil.

