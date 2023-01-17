Contrasting Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -2,341.69% -182.13% -139.83% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -55.45% -38.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Vigil Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 1 2 2 0 2.20 Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 5 0 2.83

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,029.63%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.57%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

22.1% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Vigil Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 2.28 -$40.25 million ($2.52) -0.21 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$43.28 million ($9.99) -1.20

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, a potent, selective, and oral small molecule GSI that is in Phase II/III pivotal study for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

