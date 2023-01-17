Contrasting Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) & Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Avnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avnet and Leonardo DRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 2 3 0 1 2.00 Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Avnet presently has a consensus price target of $44.86, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.05%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Avnet.

Avnet has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet 3.00% 18.23% 7.46% Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avnet and Leonardo DRS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $24.31 billion 0.17 $692.38 million $7.78 5.67 Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.60 $25.07 million $1.92 6.87

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Avnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avnet beats Leonardo DRS on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a.

