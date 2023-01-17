Comparing Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultralife and Expion360’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $98.27 million 0.66 -$230,000.00 ($0.06) -66.99 Expion360 $4.52 million 3.22 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ultralife and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife -0.86% -0.84% -0.60% Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultralife and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ultralife beats Expion360 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

About Expion360

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.