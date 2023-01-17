Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.71.

CCA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,554.24. In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,554.24.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA opened at C$69.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$62.35 and a 1 year high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$725.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

