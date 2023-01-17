CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CAE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.63. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

