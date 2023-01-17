Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.