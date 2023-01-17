Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 26.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -85.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.