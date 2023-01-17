Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 235.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Price Performance

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.