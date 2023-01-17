Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($75.00) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($82.61) to €70.00 ($76.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

