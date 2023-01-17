Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) versus Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Head to Head Contrast

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Axcella Health 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,624.14%. Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,017.02%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Axcella Health.

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$196.55 million ($2.38) -0.12 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$64.63 million ($1.66) -0.28

Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -165.63% -74.93% Axcella Health N/A -567.25% -147.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

