Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

