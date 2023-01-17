Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Head to Head Review

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 123.85%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.06%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 3.46% 7.13% 4.03% Anika Therapeutics -10.33% -2.49% -2.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.44 $4.84 million $0.13 43.39 Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 3.06 $4.13 million ($1.09) -28.44

Quipt Home Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Anika Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

