American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) versus Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Rebel and Trailblazer Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $990,000.00 3.85 -$6.10 million N/A N/A Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Trailblazer Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Rebel.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Rebel and Trailblazer Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Rebel currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 552.17%. Given American Rebel’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -160.19% -191.87% -116.93% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Rebel beats Trailblazer Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

