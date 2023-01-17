Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

