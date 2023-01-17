Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Allied Gaming & Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|18
|170
|381
|4
|2.65
As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.77%. Given Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Gaming & Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|$4.96 million
|$62.87 million
|-3.05
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|$972.56 million
|-$48.65 million
|2.47
Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|-217.60%
|-13.49%
|-12.60%
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|894.20%
|-52.93%
|84.00%
Summary
Allied Gaming & Entertainment competitors beat Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Allied Gaming & Entertainment
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Irvine, California.
