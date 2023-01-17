Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($123.91) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($135.87) to €134.00 ($145.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($154.35) to €138.00 ($150.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

Shares of AEOXF opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.46. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

