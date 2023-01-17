Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.31. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

