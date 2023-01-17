63,666 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $146,717.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,025,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $146,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,025,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,076 shares of company stock worth $10,089,572 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

