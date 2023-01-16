ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.43.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

